Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives $153.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $128.00 on Friday. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.84 and its 200 day moving average is $128.60.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.14 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 24.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Valero Energy by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 180,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,488,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

