United States Steel (NYSE:X) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.10.

United States Steel Stock Down 1.1 %

X stock opened at $47.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.91. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $50.20.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.25. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.40%.

Insider Activity at United States Steel

In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,458 shares of company stock worth $13,049,275 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in United States Steel by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

