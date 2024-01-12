Unionview LLC Sells 639 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Unionview LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.9% of Unionview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Unionview LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,501 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,496,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after buying an additional 2,419,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $74.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.43. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

