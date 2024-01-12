Unionview LLC Sells 2,218 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Unionview LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. Unionview LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,569,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,803,000 after acquiring an additional 618,360 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,141,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,743,000 after acquiring an additional 293,109 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,352,000 after acquiring an additional 57,023 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,472,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,594,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,258,000 after buying an additional 1,126,924 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCR opened at $19.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.98. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $19.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0683 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

