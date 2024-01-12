Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Position Lessened by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,103,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 175,780 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for about 2.2% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Uber Technologies worth $50,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,425.2% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 46,574 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $2,590,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 75.2% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UBER traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.60. 6,246,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,377,277. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $64.77. The company has a market capitalization of $132.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.51 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UBER. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

