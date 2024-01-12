True Link Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 2.1% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $17,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953,635 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,979,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $308,588,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,490,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,112 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,554 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV opened at $78.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.80. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

