True Link Financial Advisors LLC Buys 83 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $168.68 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $171.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.06. The stock has a market cap of $72.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.