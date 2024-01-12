TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

TRU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI cut TransUnion from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.47.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRU

TransUnion Stock Up 0.6 %

TRU opened at $67.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.91, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.58. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $968.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.95 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Linda Zukauckas acquired 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.62 per share, for a total transaction of $102,507.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,407.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda Zukauckas acquired 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.62 per share, for a total transaction of $102,507.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,407.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas L. Monahan bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,819.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in TransUnion by 1,629.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth about $49,000.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.