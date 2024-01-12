Timken (NYSE:TKR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TKR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Timken from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.89.

Timken Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE TKR opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. Timken has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $95.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Timken will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,578,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Timken by 9.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Timken by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Timken in the second quarter valued at $1,225,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Timken by 603.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 12,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Timken by 3.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 796,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,918,000 after buying an additional 23,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

