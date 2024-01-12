Tigress Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Tigress Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.05.

NYSE:ACI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.87. 453,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,730,158. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.23.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 83.38% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,144,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,786 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,729,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,658,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,188 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth $112,083,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,709,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,143,000 after purchasing an additional 865,554 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

