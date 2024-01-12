The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,097 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 99,092 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $30,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $68,000. United Bank raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 69.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $95.13. The company had a trading volume of 398,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219,361. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $95.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.82 and a 200-day moving average of $88.97. The company has a market capitalization of $108.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

