The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Target Price to $18.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.25 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.87.

NYSE IVZ traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.63. 340,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,163,594. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 177,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 18,270 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,657,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,064,000 after purchasing an additional 21,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at $1,066,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

