The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 150,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.19.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $65.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $84.51.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $242,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,962.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

