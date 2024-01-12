Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 1,213 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,046 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,644,718,000 after acquiring an additional 143,962 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,306,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,388,507,000 after acquiring an additional 865,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.36, for a total value of $3,125,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,221,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,482,147.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.36, for a total value of $3,125,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,221,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,482,147.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,103,833 shares of company stock valued at $270,344,621. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $271.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $262.71 billion, a PE ratio of 103.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.16 and a 1-year high of $272.96.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Argus upped their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.36.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

