Summit Creek Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 401.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 642,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 514,144 shares during the quarter. ExlService makes up 2.4% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of ExlService worth $18,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in ExlService by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 453.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 426.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXLS shares. StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ExlService in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $30.56 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average of $29.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.68 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

