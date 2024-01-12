Summit Creek Advisors LLC Invests $5.58 Million in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Medpace by 361.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

MEDP opened at $285.30 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.00 and a fifty-two week high of $317.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $288.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.20.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.79 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $7,077,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,889,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,502,895.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $7,077,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,889,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,502,895.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,391 shares of company stock worth $58,708,131. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MEDP. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

