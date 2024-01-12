Summit Creek Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 559,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Evolent Health comprises 2.1% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $15,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 345,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after acquiring an additional 30,939 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,448,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,484,000 after buying an additional 1,257,175 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 499.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 340,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after buying an additional 283,482 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the period.

EVH stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 1.40. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $511.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.21 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $3,742,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 637,645 shares in the company, valued at $16,923,098.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Evolent Health news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 198,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,949,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $3,742,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 637,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,923,098.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Evolent Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.22.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

