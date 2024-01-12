Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $3.99 Million Position in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,981 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.72% of DocGo worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DocGo by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,029,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,494,000 after buying an additional 373,332 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DocGo by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,757,000 after buying an additional 709,553 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in DocGo by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,406,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after buying an additional 145,163 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DocGo by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,234,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 976,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DocGo by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,559,000 after purchasing an additional 680,409 shares during the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocGo Trading Up 14.7 %

Shares of DCGO opened at $3.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $356.38 million, a P/E ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. DocGo Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $10.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DocGo ( NASDAQ:DCGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). DocGo had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $186.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.64 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocGo Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of DocGo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a report on Monday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of DocGo from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

About DocGo

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

