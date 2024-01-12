Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $17.36 Million Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,379 shares during the quarter. Option Care Health accounts for 2.4% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Option Care Health worth $17,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Option Care Health by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Option Care Health by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 1,031.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Equities analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

OPCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Option Care Health

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Elizabeth D. Bierbower bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $79,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,390.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.