Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $13.27 Million Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,298 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,150 shares during the period. Trex comprises 1.8% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Trex worth $13,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TREX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 21.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 23.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Trading Up 1.4 %

TREX opened at $82.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.60. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 34.43%. The business had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TREX shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Trex

Trex Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.