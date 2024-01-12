Summit Creek Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,995 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 1.81% of Bowman Consulting Group worth $7,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $812,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 6,878.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,312,000. 44.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $467.04 million, a P/E ratio of 318.83 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.43.

Insider Activity

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $94.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 985,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,574,334.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $259,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,377,722.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 985,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,574,334.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $891,670. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

