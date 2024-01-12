Summit Creek Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 560,890 EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 560,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of EngageSmart as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 57,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 43.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 82.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Patrick F. Donovan sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $731,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,370.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Patrick F. Donovan sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $731,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,370.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $68,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,130.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $936,340. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

ESMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of EngageSmart from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. William Blair downgraded shares of EngageSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

ESMT opened at $22.98 on Friday. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.16.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. EngageSmart had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.54 million. On average, research analysts forecast that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

