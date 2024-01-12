Summit Creek Advisors LLC Buys 988 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 284,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Bio-Techne accounts for about 2.6% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $19,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,422,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,807,000 after purchasing an additional 57,129 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 123,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.78.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TECH opened at $73.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.76. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $89.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $276.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.81 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

