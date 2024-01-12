Summit Creek Advisors LLC Buys 221 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Littelfuse makes up approximately 3.3% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $24,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 87.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 374.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total value of $426,474.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LFUS opened at $243.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.22. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $309.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $607.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.80 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 14.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

