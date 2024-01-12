Summit Creek Advisors LLC Buys 1,587 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 2.81% of Willdan Group worth $7,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Willdan Group by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Willdan Group by 499.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Willdan Group by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Willdan Group by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Willdan Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Willdan Group Stock Performance

Willdan Group stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $252.53 million, a PE ratio of 102.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.45.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.20 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

