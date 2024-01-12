Summit Creek Advisors LLC Buys 1,284 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,563 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of Ameris Bancorp worth $11,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABCB. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 412.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

ABCB opened at $51.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.12. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.33 and a twelve month high of $53.84.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $393.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

