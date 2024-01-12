Summit Creek Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 493,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.65% of Snap One worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Snap One by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap One by 1,447.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Snap One by 2,779.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap One by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap One by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Snap One from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Snap One from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Snap One from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Shares of Snap One stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. Snap One Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $270.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.89 million. Snap One had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

