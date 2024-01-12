Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,473,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,320 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $250,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Quarry LP acquired a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RTX opened at $85.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.21. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $122.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Bank of America cut shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

