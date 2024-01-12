Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,223,309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 54,026 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $252,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 425.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Up 0.0 %

Medtronic stock opened at $87.09 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Medtronic

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.