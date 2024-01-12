Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 19,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 49,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 640.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $97.14 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.13. The company has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.87, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.71.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 261.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

