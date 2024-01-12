Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 2,037 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in American Tower by 1.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 40.3% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.64.

NYSE AMT opened at $207.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.71, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.35 and its 200-day moving average is $188.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

