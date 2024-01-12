Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 770 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $453.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.79. The company has a market capitalization of $112.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current year.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $483.57.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

