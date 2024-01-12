Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 2,037 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,360,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,718,000 after buying an additional 34,149 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 359,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,099,000 after buying an additional 19,390 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 198.1% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 684.2% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $207.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.06. The company has a market capitalization of $96.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on American Tower

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.