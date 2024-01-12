StockNews.com Upgrades Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Investors Title from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Investors Title Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITIC opened at $165.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.71. Investors Title has a one year low of $127.71 and a one year high of $167.84. The company has a market cap of $312.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $61.41 million during the quarter.

Investors Title Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $4.46 per share. This is an increase from Investors Title’s previous None dividend of $3.46. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Investors Title’s payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Institutional Trading of Investors Title

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Title during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 9,780.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC raised its position in Investors Title by 343.6% in the 3rd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 29,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Investors Title by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Investors Title in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

Featured Articles

