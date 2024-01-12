StockNews.com Upgrades Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPT. Wedbush began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.38.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $99.22 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $127.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 191.39%.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $130,128.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,688.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,237,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $130,128.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,688.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

