StockNews.com Lowers MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
MakeMyTrip Stock Performance
MMYT stock opened at $47.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MakeMyTrip has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50.
MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $168.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MakeMyTrip
MakeMyTrip Company Profile
MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.
