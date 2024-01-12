StockNews.com Lowers MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

MakeMyTrip Stock Performance

MMYT stock opened at $47.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MakeMyTrip has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $168.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,983,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 378.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,620,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,504 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 5,372.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 974,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,486,000 after acquiring an additional 956,683 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter worth $15,932,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter worth $22,602,000. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Featured Stories

