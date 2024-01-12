StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 103.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Brands by 14.1% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 62,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 17.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

