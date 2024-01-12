StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 103.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
Featured Articles
