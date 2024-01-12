StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CASI opened at $6.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.93 million and a PE ratio of -2.04.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.21. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 95.24% and a negative return on equity of 110.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 14.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

