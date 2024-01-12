StockNews.com Downgrades Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

EQNR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Equinor ASA from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of EQNR opened at $30.04 on Monday. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $26.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.12 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 15.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,284,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,241,000 after buying an additional 444,435 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,086,000 after buying an additional 3,052,907 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 47.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,930 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 10.7% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,747,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,472,000 after purchasing an additional 362,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,774,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,974,000 after purchasing an additional 134,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

