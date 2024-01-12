StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Trevena Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.75. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74.
Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena
About Trevena
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
