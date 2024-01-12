StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Trevena Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.75. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena

About Trevena

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 90.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 146,800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Trevena by 10,526.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $808,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 4.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.