State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,200 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Up 0.2 %

PAYX stock opened at $119.14 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PAYX

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.