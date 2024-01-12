State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $12,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.4% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 200.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,477,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,809,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,858.35.

In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,163 shares of company stock worth $59,452,840. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,548.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,624.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,549.48. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $27.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

