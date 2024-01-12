SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) is Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,591 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. SPS Commerce makes up approximately 3.2% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of SPS Commerce worth $23,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,362,000 after acquiring an additional 79,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,922,000 after acquiring an additional 56,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,283,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,528,000 after acquiring an additional 36,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,773,000 after acquiring an additional 488,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,896,000 after acquiring an additional 40,493 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

SPS Commerce stock opened at $181.24 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.51 and a 1-year high of $198.35. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 107.88 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $135.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.20 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $1,857,354.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,511,797.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $81,985.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,946.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $1,857,354.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,234 shares in the company, valued at $23,511,797.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,262 shares of company stock valued at $9,013,340. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.17.

About SPS Commerce

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

