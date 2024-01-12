Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 4.6% of Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,659,000 after purchasing an additional 147,660 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 133,228 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,345,000 after buying an additional 819,001 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,426,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,901,000 after buying an additional 10,615 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.36. 210,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,142. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.03. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

