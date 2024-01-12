Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Downgraded by William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Solo Brands’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

DTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Solo Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Solo Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Solo Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.58.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DTC

Solo Brands Price Performance

Shares of DTC opened at $3.21 on Monday. Solo Brands has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $8.86. The stock has a market cap of $291.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. Solo Brands had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $110.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solo Brands will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Solo Brands

In other news, CFO Somer Webb sold 115,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $502,585.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,793 shares in the company, valued at $255,749.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Solo Brands by 9,253.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the second quarter worth about $37,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Solo Brands by 38.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solo Brands

(Get Free Report)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.