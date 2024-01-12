Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sirius XM from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.02.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

SIRI opened at $5.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,750,000 after purchasing an additional 839,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 18.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,762,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411,282 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 10,934.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,336,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,115,968 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 482.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,641,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,178,000 after buying an additional 12,129,166 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 22.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,779,000 after buying an additional 2,413,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

