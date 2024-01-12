Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $9,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $144.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.86 and a 200-day moving average of $120.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $146.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.63.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.59%.

SPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SPG

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.