Sify Technologies (SIFY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 18th.

Sify Technologies Stock Performance

Sify Technologies stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,993. Sify Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sify Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 386.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 89,103 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 342.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

