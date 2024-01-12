Short Interest in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Grows By 123.4%

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCEGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a growth of 123.4% from the December 15th total of 33,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNCE. Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vince by 6.4% in the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vince during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vince by 99.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 160,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 80,053 shares during the period. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vince Price Performance

Shares of Vince stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,350. Vince has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 million, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.84.

Vince (NYSE:VNCEGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). Vince had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $84.08 million during the quarter.

Vince Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

