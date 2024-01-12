Short Interest in Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Grows By 124.3%

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, an increase of 124.3% from the December 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Rightmove Stock Down 1.6 %
OTCMKTS RTMVY traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $14.16. 59,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,583. Rightmove has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $15.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65.
About Rightmove
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rightmove
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Super Micro’s super surge: 18.87% gain to begin the year
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Delta Air Lines: A buy-the-dip stock with ample upside
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Nvidia’s skyrocketing journey into 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.