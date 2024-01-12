Short Interest in Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Grows By 124.3%

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, an increase of 124.3% from the December 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Rightmove Stock Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS RTMVY traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $14.16. 59,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,583. Rightmove has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $15.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65.

Get Rightmove alerts:

About Rightmove

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.